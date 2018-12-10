Intec Pharma (NTEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

NTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NTEC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

