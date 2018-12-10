International Speedway (ISCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research cut International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised International Speedway from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in International Speedway by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Speedway by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Speedway in the second quarter worth $349,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in International Speedway by 8.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Speedway by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 169,477 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

