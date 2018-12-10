Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $30,195,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $23.63 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

