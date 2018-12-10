Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.24 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

