Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) Position Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,808 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

