InvestFeed Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,075.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $541,488.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.02714607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00134790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00173506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.09179052 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

