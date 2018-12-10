Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Secureworks (SCWX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX):

12/10/2018 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2018 – Secureworks was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Secureworks had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

12/7/2018 – Secureworks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2018 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/1/2018 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2018 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2018 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/2/2018 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SCWX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. 354,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 0.34. Secureworks Corp has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 66,527.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 684,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the second quarter worth about $5,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 50.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 350,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 26.0% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 524,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

