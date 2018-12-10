Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,275,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,906 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 12,378,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,452,000 after acquiring an additional 682,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,095,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after buying an additional 2,594,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,489,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,577,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,213,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 352,764 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

