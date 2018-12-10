Iqcash (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Iqcash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Iqcash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $454.00 worth of Iqcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iqcash has traded flat against the dollar. One Iqcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.02753041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00135068 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00176243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.01 or 0.09360604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Iqcash Coin Profile

Iqcash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Iqcash’s total supply is 9,801,709 coins. Iqcash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for Iqcash is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling Iqcash

Iqcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iqcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iqcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iqcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

