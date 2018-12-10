Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Position Cut by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,067 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Irhythm Technologies worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,033,000 after buying an additional 129,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,201,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,757. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

