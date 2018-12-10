iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,002,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 429,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Management Co now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

