Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $59,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 97,563 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,665,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $874,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/ishares-msci-hong-kong-etf-ewh-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.