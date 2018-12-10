iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) Shares Sold by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Russia ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 3,003.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter.

ERUS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 228,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,442. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/ishares-msci-russia-etf-erus-shares-sold-by-progeny-3-inc.html.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.