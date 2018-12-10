ITT Inc (ITT) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,666. ITT has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ITT by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ITT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,625,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ITT by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

