J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $343.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.05 million and the lowest is $339.69 million. J2 Global reported sales of $316.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $292.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCOM. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $246,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,273,850.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $680,040 in the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

JCOM opened at $70.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. J2 Global has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J2 Global’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

