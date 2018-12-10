Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAG. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth $283,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 190.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 34,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $436,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,011,673 shares in the company, valued at $28,123,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,202,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. National Alliance Securities began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

