Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 211.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $34,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,064,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

