Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 472,952 Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 6,743.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,952 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 56.47% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UST. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 10.7% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UST opened at $54.56 on Monday. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

