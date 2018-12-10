Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Tenaris SA (TS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 687,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Tenaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2,302.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.85 on Monday. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

