Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 10,000 Shares

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $17,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 10,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 20,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 12,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 141,000 shares of Jason Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $380,700.00.

JASN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 152,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,144. Jason Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jason Industries Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jason Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 3,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 734,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 714,329 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Jason Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

