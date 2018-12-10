JD.Com (JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Shares of JD stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,093.00 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 1,497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

