Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SVB Financial Group’s FY2018 Earnings (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $17.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $20.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.15 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $205.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $203.49 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $761,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

