Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Price Target to $40.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

RARX stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.11. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

