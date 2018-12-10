Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.71 Million in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $493,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.41 per share, with a total value of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

