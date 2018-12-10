Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,043,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,962,000 after acquiring an additional 274,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 75.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,780,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 763,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,665,000 after acquiring an additional 92,708 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $57.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

In related news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.02.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

