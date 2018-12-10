Jeld-Wen (JELD) Earns Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jeld-Wen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Jeld-Wen from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $448,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 419,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 61,386 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 146.2% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

