John Bean Technologies (JBT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. John Bean Technologies traded as low as $72.17 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 2423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

JBT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

