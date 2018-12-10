Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $11,263.00 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.02694487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00135092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00175160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.48 or 0.09407835 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures.

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

