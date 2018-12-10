JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €56.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €56.00 ($65.12) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Societe Generale set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.08 ($84.97).

Symrise stock opened at €68.64 ($79.81) on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

