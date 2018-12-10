JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 44,794 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $79,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,225 shares in the company, valued at $656,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $160,250 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $12.80 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $958.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMLP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

