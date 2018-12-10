JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Cimarex Energy (XEC) a $88.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $88.00 target price on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital set a $129.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $418,230,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $43,577,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $35,113,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,928,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,243,000 after buying an additional 365,044 shares during the period. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 3,061,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,567,000 after buying an additional 363,877 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

