JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.99 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 81.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush raised Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,321,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

