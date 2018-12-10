JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Parsley Energy (PE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE PE opened at $18.74 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,895,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,243 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,633,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 933,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

