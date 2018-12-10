JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.37.

Shares of COG stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.29. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $9,038,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

