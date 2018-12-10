JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $11,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 930,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after buying an additional 554,422 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after buying an additional 239,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $38.63 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

