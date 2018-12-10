Kansas City Southern (KSU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. 105,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,298. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

