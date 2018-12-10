KDI Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

KDI Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,710,000 after purchasing an additional 955,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after buying an additional 2,010,925 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

