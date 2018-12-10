KDI Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Raytheon accounts for 1.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $172,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 11.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

NYSE:RTN opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $162.31 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KDI Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/kdi-capital-partners-llc-takes-4-79-million-position-in-raytheon-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.