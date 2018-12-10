KDI Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Raytheon (RTN)

KDI Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Raytheon accounts for 1.5% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $172,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 11.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RTN opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $162.31 and a 1-year high of $229.75.
Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.
RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
