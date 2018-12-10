Kforce (KFRC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $346,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,692. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.