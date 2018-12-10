King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $249,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

JBT stock opened at $74.62 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a one year low of $73.59 and a one year high of $123.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/king-luther-capital-management-corp-decreases-stake-in-john-bean-technologies-corp-jbt.html.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.