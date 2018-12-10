King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after acquiring an additional 692,776 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,036,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,451,000 after acquiring an additional 518,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after acquiring an additional 634,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,770,000 after acquiring an additional 190,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

