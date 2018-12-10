Kion Group (KGX) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGX. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.85 ($76.57).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €47.58 ($55.33) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

