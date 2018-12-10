Korea Investment CORP Has $169,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,490,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.20, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,472. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $141.17 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $130.15 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

