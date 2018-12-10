Korea Investment CORP Sells 61,318 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,318 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1,338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 595,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,934,000 after acquiring an additional 484,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 327,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 157,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $98.17 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 681,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,244,185.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

