Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 205.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

