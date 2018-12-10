Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

NYSE KFY opened at $43.65 on Friday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.