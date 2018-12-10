Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.81.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 74.92 and a quick ratio of 74.92. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $135.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.59%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

