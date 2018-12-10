Lafargeholcim (HCMLY) & Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Financial Analysis

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) and Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cemex SAB de CV does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lafargeholcim and Cemex SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 2 1 3 0 2.17 Cemex SAB de CV 0 6 5 0 2.45

Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus target price of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than Lafargeholcim.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Cemex SAB de CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion 0.95 -$1.70 billion N/A N/A Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion 0.51 $806.71 million $0.41 11.59

Cemex SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lafargeholcim.

Volatility & Risk

Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemex SAB de CV has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and Cemex SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim N/A N/A N/A Cemex SAB de CV 3.38% 4.24% 1.62%

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats Lafargeholcim on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services. Its products are used in infrastructure projects, such as transport, roads, energy, and sports and cultural facilities, as well as in the mining industry; and building projects comprising individual housing, collective housing, office buildings, industrial and commercial buildings, and institutional buildings. The company also provides its products for affordable housing, distribution and retail, and oil and gas industries. The company was formerly known as Holcim Ltd. and changed its name to LafargeHolcim Ltd in July 2015. LafargeHolcim Ltd was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

