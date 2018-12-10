LanaCoin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,491.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 999,135,966 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

