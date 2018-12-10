Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ: LMRK) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

12/4/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

11/9/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

11/8/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

11/7/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2018 – Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $13.27. 103,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,695. The company has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. This is an increase from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

In related news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 8,100 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew P. Carbone purchased 14,000 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 252,481 shares of company stock worth $3,400,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.